New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$2.25 at National Bankshares

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cormark reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.43.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -158.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.98. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$3.05.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$243.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.