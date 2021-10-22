New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Head to Head Comparison

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares New Jersey Mining and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Mining -30.85% -19.17% -13.73% Seabridge Gold N/A -2.51% -2.36%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New Jersey Mining and Seabridge Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Seabridge Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Seabridge Gold has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 278.62%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than New Jersey Mining.

Volatility & Risk

New Jersey Mining has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.1% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of New Jersey Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Jersey Mining and Seabridge Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Mining $5.68 million 10.66 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$11.15 million ($0.17) -105.65

New Jersey Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Seabridge Gold.

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats New Jersey Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Jersey Mining

New Jersey Mining Co. engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

