NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $88.06

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.06 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 73.50 ($0.96). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 73.70 ($0.96), with a volume of 477,711 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRR shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Will Hobman purchased 35,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

