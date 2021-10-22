Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF) Trading Up 1.6%

Newscope Capital Corp. (OTC:PHRRF)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 247,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 673,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Newscope Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63.

Newscope Capital Corp. functions as an holding company. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

