Newton (NEW) Market Capitalization Hits $8.59 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Newton has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00072092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00073467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00107997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,016.16 or 1.00102814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.24 or 0.06510267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00022113 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

