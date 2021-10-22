NextDAO (NAX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.34 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $670,712.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00071710 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002492 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,173,881,650 coins and its circulating supply is 2,133,649,541 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

