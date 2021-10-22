NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.51. 88,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 216,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 109.03% and a negative return on equity of 115.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexTech AR Solutions Corp. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

