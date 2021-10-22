NFT Index (NFTI) Price Hits $1,502.58 on Major Exchanges

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for about $1,502.58 or 0.02472071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $6,300.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NFT Index

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

