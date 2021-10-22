NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Million

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $6,205.03 or 0.10202696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $15,297.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00046825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00207853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00104112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 217 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

