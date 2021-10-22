NI (NASDAQ:NODK) vs. Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Financial Review

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NI and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NI and Till Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $306.36 million 1.39 $40.39 million N/A N/A Till Capital $160,000.00 97.69 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

NI has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Profitability

This table compares NI and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 10.13% 9.37% 5.01% Till Capital N/A -14.84% -4.63%

Volatility and Risk

NI has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NI beats Till Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured. The Non-Standard Auto Insurance segment focuses on minimum-limit auto liability coverage. The Home and Farm Insurance segment consists coverage for damage to buildings, equipment, and contents for a variety of perils, including fire, lightning, wind, hail, and theft. The Crop Insurance segment covers crop hail and multi-peril crop insurance policies. The All Other segment captures remaining insurance coverages assumed reinsurance lines of business. The company was founded on March 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fargo, ND.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

