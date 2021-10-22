Nick Wilkinson Sells 93,196 Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($16.62), for a total transaction of £1,185,453.12 ($1,548,802.09).

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,288 ($16.83) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,361.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,401.40. Dunelm Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,599 ($20.89).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

DNLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.