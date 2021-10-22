Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) shares fell 11.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74.

About Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF)

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.