Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.46 Per Share

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nicolet Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCBS. Stephens raised Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.54. The company has a market cap of $698.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 3,149 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 4,345 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

