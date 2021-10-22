NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.65.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 87,043 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,860,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $162.18 on Friday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $256.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

