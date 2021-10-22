NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.65.
NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th.
In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:NKE opened at $162.18 on Friday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $256.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.33.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
