NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.49% of NIKE worth $8,553,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.37. 224,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,721. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.80 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $258.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

