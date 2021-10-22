Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) traded up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.38. 5,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 9,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikon Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

