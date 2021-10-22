NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.89

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.81. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 189,650 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.