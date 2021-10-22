NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Holdings Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294,459 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.94% of NMI worth $56,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NMI by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 79,207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NMI by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,037,000 after buying an additional 82,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NMI by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.87 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.61 million. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

