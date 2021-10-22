Noir (NOR) Market Capitalization Tops $150,617.72

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Noir has a total market capitalization of $150,617.72 and $281.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00106400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.76 or 0.00450387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00015015 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00035384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009424 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,475,290 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

