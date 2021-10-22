Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $299.94

Norcros plc (LON:NXR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 299.94 ($3.92) and traded as high as GBX 334 ($4.36). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 322 ($4.21), with a volume of 733,095 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £260.74 million and a P/E ratio of 17.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 297.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 299.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30.

In related news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £60,618.48 ($79,198.43).

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

