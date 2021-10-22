Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.53.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $282.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.81.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

