Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NHYDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

