Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NHYDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.
OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
