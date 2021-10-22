Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.10.

NYSE:NOC opened at $402.77 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $403.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.