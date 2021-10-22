NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 410,358 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.87% of NOW worth $51,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in NOW by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

