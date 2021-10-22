Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.37 and the highest is $7.61. Nucor posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,084.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $22.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.20 to $23.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $16.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $102.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

