Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Nucor by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,343,000 after purchasing an additional 158,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,669,000 after buying an additional 135,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.42 by ($0.14). Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

