Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.
NYSE:NUE traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.
In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.
