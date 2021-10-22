NuCypher 24-Hour Volume Tops $199.26 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. NuCypher has a total market cap of $794.08 million and approximately $199.26 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00001891 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.70 or 0.00212302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00103600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004332 BTC.

About NuCypher

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,317,518,395 coins and its circulating supply is 687,500,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

