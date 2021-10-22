Nuggets (NUG) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00072531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00072065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00102603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,268.70 or 0.99782762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.89 or 0.06467628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022160 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

