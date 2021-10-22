NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of NuVasive worth $60,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

NUVA opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,899.95, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

