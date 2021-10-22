Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 154,993 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,993 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.5% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,737,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $481.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $453.91 and a 200-day moving average of $412.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $477.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.