Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 187,909 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 187,909 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Intuit worth $1,388,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after buying an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $585.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.05 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

