Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 242,151 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Deere & Company worth $1,024,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $345.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.66 and a 200 day moving average of $360.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $221.73 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.