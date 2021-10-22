Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 317,451 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 317,451 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Lam Research worth $985,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 199,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,101,000 after purchasing an additional 151,441 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,286,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,494,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $575.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $333.31 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.