Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 4,488,723 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,488,723 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Bank of America worth $2,160,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $397.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.