Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Billion Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,602,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253,819 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of ServiceNow worth $1,430,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.58.

NYSE:NOW opened at $689.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $632.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $687.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

