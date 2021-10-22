Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 0.6% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Union Pacific worth $1,893,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 877.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $233.25 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $232.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average of $218.93. The firm has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.42.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

