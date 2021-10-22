Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 433,361 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 433,361 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Netflix worth $1,243,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $658.43 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $654.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $582.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.