Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,084,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,834 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,167,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY opened at $241.17 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

