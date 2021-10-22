Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,503,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 328,358 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Alphabet worth $6,273,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,393 shares of company stock valued at $577,611,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,102.57.

GOOG opened at $2,817.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2,589.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,514.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

