NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $90,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,207 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $755,933,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 151.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,750,000 after purchasing an additional 698,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 345.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 820,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $655,939,000 after purchasing an additional 636,608 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.22.

Shares of NVDA traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.39. 415,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,007,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $230.43. The company has a market cap of $574.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

