NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 87.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after buying an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $755,933,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 151.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $928,750,000 after purchasing an additional 698,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 345.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 820,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $655,939,000 after purchasing an additional 636,608 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.22.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.37. The stock had a trading volume of 525,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,007,395. The firm has a market cap of $571.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $230.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average of $186.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

