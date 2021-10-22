NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lessened by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after buying an additional 302,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,199,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,959,936,000 after buying an additional 148,485 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $226.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $230.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Argus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.22.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.