NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. NVR comprises approximately 4.3% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of NVR worth $50,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 3.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NVR by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR stock traded up $16.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4,916.00. The company had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,685. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5,031.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,962.52. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,868.01 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $65.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,399.00.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

