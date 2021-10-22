NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.00 Billion

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, NXM has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $13,380.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $151.54 or 0.00249179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00046825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00207853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00104112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,903,375 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,414 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

