Nyerium (NYEX) Reaches Market Cap of $20,505.12

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a market cap of $20,505.12 and $68.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nyerium

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

