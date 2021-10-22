Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on NYXH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

