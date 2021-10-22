O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for O-I Glass in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of OI opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 750,910 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after acquiring an additional 578,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,424,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,590,000 after acquiring an additional 151,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 86,672 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

