O2Micro International (OIIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. O2Micro International has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, analysts expect O2Micro International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OIIM opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the second quarter worth $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 678.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 59,148 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

