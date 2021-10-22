Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Oak Street Health worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth approximately $13,523,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 147.5% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 50,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth approximately $806,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 14.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after buying an additional 36,973 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSH opened at $46.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $513,992.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at $247,214,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 795,333 shares of company stock worth $39,441,982. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.41.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

